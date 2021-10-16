Netflix Fires Organizer Of Dave Chappelle Walkout Over Alleged Leak

Netflix fired one of the organizers of a walkout protesting Dave Chappelle, accusing the employee of leaking confidential financial info.

Dave Chappelle’s new special The Closer continues to cause chaos at Netflix.

Netflix has fired one of the people organizing a walkout in protest of Dave Chappelle. The streaming service canned the employee for allegedly leaking confidential financial information.

“We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” the company said in a press statement. “We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

Netflix hasn’t revealed the identity of the worker. According to The Verge, the employee is Black and currently pregnant.

The firing comes after a Bloomberg report disclosed how much Netflix was paying Dave Chappelle for The Closer. The streaming service reportedly paid $24.1 million for the special, which was up from the $23.6 million it forked over for comedian’s previous release Sticks & Stones.

Netflix believes the fired employee leaked these numbers to the press. The unnamed worker told The Verge the metrics had been shared internally but refuted being responsible for the leak. The former staffer warned co-workers that leaks could hurt the walkout.

The Netflix transgender employee resource group Trans* has asked its members and allies to walk out on October 20 in protest of the Dave Chappelle controversy. The legendary comedian has come under fire for making transphobic jokes in his latest special.