Netflix’s Animated “Good Times” Reboot Gets Premiere Date

“The Boondocks” producer Carl Jones is the program’s co-creator.

The CBS sitcom Good Times ran for six seasons from 1974 to 1979. Netflix picked up an updated, aminated interpretation of the classic show.

Good Times told the story of the Evans household’s life in a Chicago public housing project. Esther Rolle, John Amos, Ja’Net DuBois, Ralph Carter, Bern Nadette Stanis and Jimmie Walker made up the main cast.

The new version of the family comedy will premiere on April 12. According to reports, JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah, Marsai Martin, Slink Johnson and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola voiced the characters for Netflix’s Good Times.

Carl Jones (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite) created the Good Times animated series. Ranada Shepard (Diary of a Future President, Young Love) serves as a co-creator and showrunner.

In addition, the late Norman Lear received an executive producer credit. Lear developed the original 1970s program. Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Brent Millar, Erick Peyton, and Stephen Curry are also attached as producers.

“It’s a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry,” Carl Jones stated in 2020. “We are excited to carry on the original legacy of Good Times – but now animated and a little edgier. Let’s just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier.”