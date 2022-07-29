Netflix’s ‘Untold’ Docuseries To Cover The Rise & Fall Of AND1 [TRAILER]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Skip 2 My Lou, Hot Sauce, and The Professor make appearances in the doc.

Beginning next month, Netflix will begin streaming new episodes of Untold. The upcoming edition of the sports-based documentary series centers around the AND1 Mixtape Tour.

Netflix is releasing Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 over a four-week period. The forthcoming program will focus on how underground streetball players became international stars before that spotlight dimmed over time.

Legendary streetballers Rafer “Skip 2 My Lou” Alston, Philip “Hot Sauce” Champion, Grayson “The Professor” Boucher, Waliyy “Main Event” Dixon, Shane “The Dribble Machine” Woney, and others use Untold to reflect on their experience on the Mixtape Tour.

An official trailer for Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 arrived on Netflix’s YouTube channel this week. In the 101-second teaser, several of the former high-profile ballers hinted at issues over money being the cause of the brand’s downfall.

AND1 Eventually Made Its Way To The ESPN Network

Seth Berger, Jay Coen Gilbert, and Tom Austin founded AND1 as a streetwear clothing business in 1993. Three years later, Rucker Park legend Stephon Marbury became the company’s first NBA ambassador.

Near the end of the ’90s decade, AND1 began to gain widespread popularity as a basketball entity. The AND1 Mixtape Vol. 1, featuring Rafer “Skip 2 My Lou” Alston, supposedly sold over 100,000 copies by the end of 1999.

The success of “The Skip Tape” and other mixtapes led to the streetballers traveling across the country. By 2002, the summer tour became the AND1 Mixtape Tour. The ESPN cable network eventually began airing highlights from the games as Streetball.

Netflix’s Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 will premiere on August 23 at 3 am ET. The final four installments will debut on the streaming platform on August 23, August 30, and September 6. Previous editions of Untold include Malice at the Palace, Crimes & Penalties, Breaking Point, Deal with the Devil, and Caitlyn Jenner.