New Edition Announces Las Vegas Residency

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The New Jack Swing legends will take over the Encore Theater.

New Edition have joined a long list of acts to take their talents to Las Vegas. All six members of the iconic R&B/Pop group will reunite once again for a concert series in Sin City.

The verified Instagram account for New Edition announced Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill will hit Vegas beginning in February 2024.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! We’re launching our Las Vegas residency at the intimate Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on February 28! Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10 am PT. See you in Vegas,” read New Edition’s IG caption.

New Edition embarked on The Culture Tour in 2022. The 1980s/1990s-era boy band then presented The Legacy Tour earlier this year with fellow R&B performers Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank. The Legacy Tour closed on April 30 in Tampa.

“This is going to [be] more theatrical than our Legacy and Culture tours,” Bobby Brown stated about the upcoming Encore Theater residency in Vegas. “This will be a lot more intimate. We wanted it to be up, close and personal for our fans.”

New Edition first garnered national attention with the 1983 single “Candy Girl” off their debut album of the same name. The group’s extensive catalog also includes hits such as “Cool It Now,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” “If It Isn’t Love” and “Can You Stand the Rain.”

BET helped immortalize NE’s legacy and introduce them to a new generation by broadcasting The New Edition Story in 2017. The cast of the Chris Robinson-directed miniseries included Woody McClain, Algee Smith, Bryshere Y. Gray, Elijah Kelley, Keith Powers, Luke James, Caleb McLaughlin, Myles Truitt, Wood Harris, Michael Rapaport and Tank.