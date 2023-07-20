New Footage Shows Raid Of House Connected To Tupac Shakur Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Officers hope to see if new evidence will lead to an arrest in the 30 year case.

A video of the Las Vegas police raid home that took place on Monday (July 17) in connection to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur has been released.

TMZ shared the footage on their platform, showing cop cars and an elaborate SWAT operation gathered outside of the house around 10 p.m. local time.

The police were reportedly executing a search warrant on the house of Paula Clemons, the wife of ex-Crip Keefe D. While the details of the warrant are unknown, it’s suspected it has to do with Keefe D’s alleged involvement in the Death Row icon’s death. He’s claimed numerous times his nephew Orlando Anderson killed the prolific artist. He allegedly knows because he was in the car at the time of the fatal shooting.

Once the authorities were inside of the residence, they found hard drives and pictures of a person possibly connected to the nearly 30-year-old shooting.

Officers could be heard telling people through a megaphone to come out with their hands up. In one exchange, he tells a woman to comply with his demand and drop her cigarette. A man was also told to walk backward and keep his hands in the air. It’s unclear the relationship of these two people to the case.