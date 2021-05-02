New Music Company Music Mergers Launched 2021

Uncle Loops and Excel Beats, two veterans of the music business have linked to create the new platform Music Mergers.

Music Mergers is a platform designed to simplify the search for talent, giving a dedicated place for musicians to connect with industry professionals without the distractions of social media.

The platform is both mobile and web-friendly, and works as a monthly credit subscription format.

Music Mergers was founded by Dontrell “Uncle Loops” Lendsey, a Marine Corps veteran and corporate leaderalong with long standing friend Brian “Excel Beats” Whittaker, a professional music producer with a very extensive background in the entertainment industry.

Uncle Loops has focused on developing professionals for the past 7 years after finding that management needed the same level of focus as musicians, working with developing independent talent towards success of being discovered by industry professionals.

Uncle Loops is considered a master negotiator and has helped work deals for musicians with notable recording companies such as Empire and Atlantic Records.

Excel, known early in his career for his work on Grammy Award winning group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s eighth studio album titled Uni5: The World’s Enemy.”

Excel produced the leading single for the album titled “See Me Shine” which peaked at #10 on the Billboard US Rap Songs Chart. Uni5 would go on to peak at #3 on the Billboard US Top Rap albums and #14 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

Music Mergers is a tech company designed to bring back artist development to a digital platform and simplify the search of music professionals for musical talent.

Due to the pandemic of 2020, Uncle Loops and Excel Beats wanted to put a platform together that would allow for the music community to continue to thrive if this were to happen again.

The minds of both Uncle Loops and Excel Beats came together to create a much needed development tool for independent talent across the globe.