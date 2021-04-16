New Music From Kendrick Lamar Could Be Dropping Before The End Of The Year

(AllHipHop News)
Kendrick Lamar’s long-serving engineer has hinted the hip-hop megastar might drop his long-awaited fifth studio LP in 2021.
The Grammy-winning rap star hasn’t released a studio album since Damn in 2017 but, earlier this year, Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch claimed fans would likely hear some new material from him very soon.
Punch made the claims whilst replying to podcast host Karen Civil on Twitter, after she invited the music mogul onto her Girl I Guess podcast, and at the same time asked if her listeners could hear a new Kendrick Lamar song.
She wrote: “Now you know your always invited! Can we play that new Kendrick you played me?!”
And Punch replied: “YES! Soon.”
His engineer, Derek ‘MixedByAli’ Ali, had also previously teased that Kendrick has enough new material for “six albums.”