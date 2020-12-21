New York Film Critics Honor Chadwick Boseman After Tragic Death

(AllHipHop News)
Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously honored as Best Supporting Actor by members of the New York Film Critics Circle.
The tragic star, who lost his secret cancer battle in August, was recognized for his work in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” which also earned Delroy Lindo the Best Actor prize.
Teen drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” was a double winner, picking up Best Actress for Sidney Flanigan and Best Screenplay for writer/director Eliza Hittman, and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” star Maria Bakalova won Best Supporting Actress.
The top award for Best Picture went to director Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow,” about a skilled cook who crosses paths with a Chinese immigrant while traveling with a group of fur trappers in Oregon and decides to work together on a new business.
Last year’s Best Picture accolade went to “The Irishman.”