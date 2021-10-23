New Classic Hip-Hop Station Taking Over NYC Airwaves

Classic hip-hop music just received a big boost with the launch of a brand new radio station, 94.7 The Block!

New York City will be getting a new Hip-Hop radio station.

Gen X and Baby Boomers will be soooo happy because the format will be “Classic Hip-Hop” music!

Finally, terrestrial radio has remembered a population throughout the five boroughs who need to be entertained — thusly reformatting the city’s only country station WNSH/94.7 to the new brand, 94.7/The Block.

Radio giant Audacy, the company that purchased WNSH in 2019, released a statement to explain the new direction.

The company’s Senior Vice President, Chris Oliviero, said in a statement that 94.7/The Block will feature “songs and artists that are synonymous with New York’s iconic hip-hop culture and that still strongly resonate with listeners today across all generations.”

Oliviero further expressed that the station will “feature a wide collection of classic hip-hop hits and throwbacks, including favorites from Jay-Z, Fugees, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Beyoncé, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige and more.”

When asked why they chose Hip-Hop as the new lane for the new 94.7/ The Block, the President of JVC Broadcasting, John Caracciolo, said, “you don’t see line-dancing country places in the Bronx, in Queens, in Brooklyn.”

If country music fans want to listen to Kenny Rogers or Willie Nelson, they can go up toward the Long Island frequency and check out “My Country 96.1.” This station can only be heard in Suffolk County and not in King, Queens, New York, Richmond, or Bronx County.