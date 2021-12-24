New York Rapper Kay Flock Reportedly Charged In Harlem Shooting Death

Kay Flock is facing murder charges after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed following a dispute outside in Harlem on December 16.

Bronx drill rapper Kay Flock was reportedly arrested on Thursday (Dec. 23) after a man was shot and killed outside of a Harlem barbershop.

Last month, Billboard named Flock their “R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month” following the release of his debut project “The D.O.A. Tape” which entered the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart at No.3. He recently collaborated with G Herbo on the remix for “Being Honest.”

NY Daily News report 18-year-old Kevin “Kay Flock” Perez is facing murder charges in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Oscar Hernandez. The incident occurred around 10 a.m on December 16 while Hernandez was waiting to get his haircut at the barbershop on Amsterdam Ave. at W. 151st St.

According to NY Daily News, the cops say Kay Flock and Hernadez began arguing inside the shop. The pair then stepped outside and continued arguing before the 18-year-old shot Hernandez in the back of the neck.

Police claim Flock is a member of the Bronx-based Thirdside Gang and say the shooting was gang-related. However, the victim’s family believes the killing was a case of mistaken identity.

DJ Akademiks shared updates on Twitter as the situation developed last night (Dec. 23). He posted a still from surveillance footage and a “WANTED” poster released by the police.

“NY Rapper ‘Kay Flock’ reportedly arrested tonight for the Dec. 16 Murder of a 24 Year Old in a Barber Shop. Police Claim the killing was gang related. Cops Released This pic.”

NY Rapper 'Kay Flock' reportedly arrested tonight for the Dec. 16 Murder of a 24 Year Old in a Barber Shop. Police Claim the killing was gang related. Cops Released This pic pic.twitter.com/SsRBORFmnO — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 24, 2021

“Previously NYPD had released this Wanted Poster for Kay Flock before they arrested him tonight.”

Previously NYPD had released this Wanted Poster for Kay Flock before they arrested him tonight. pic.twitter.com/qY3MUoFThA — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 24, 2021

Key Flock reportedly awaited arraignment Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court. This situation is developing.