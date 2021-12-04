NFAC’s Grandmaster Jay To Celebrate Birthday In Louisville; First Ever NFAC Awards

Grandmaster Jay is going to celebrate his life and times through a massive birthday that gets around some of the restrictions that have been imposed on the NFAC leader.

Grandmaster Jay, the leader of the NFAC, isn’t about to let some fed charges stop him from celebrating his birthday. He appeared in court on his birthday, December 1, but opted to celebrate this weekend in Louisville, KY – the same city he was accused of pointing a gun at five lawmen perched atop buildings during a military formation.

He vehemently denies those allegations for a myriad of reasons.

Grandmaster Jay, real name John Fitzgerald Johnson, heads up The Not F###### Around Coalition, or NFAC, the largest Black militia in the history of America. Last month, the feds indicted him on five counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a felony. Oddly, the officer that shot and murdered Breonna Taylor in her sleep was charged with the same offense.

Grandmaster Jay and the NFAC mobilized on Louisville two times in the tragic aftermath of Breonna Taylor’s. The second took place at the same time as the 2020 Kentucky Derby in September. In December 2020, months later, Grandmaster Jay was charged with the crime of pointing a rifle at LMPD, FBI, and Secret Service agents during the September outing as they stood on the roof of the Jefferson County Grand Jury Building.

Despite these charges, Grandmaster Jay seemed relaxed, yet spirited and ready to celebrate his birthday this weekend in Louisville. He talked to AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur in an extended interview that will drop next week.

Grandmaster Jay said the celebration would allow him to bring his now-legally forbidden social media offerings to real life. This live event included his popular IG series “Factz Ova Feelings,” which is still posted all over other people’s social media. It will all take place at The Old Walnut Plaza, a renovated strip mall that now houses numerous Black-owned businesses.

“I’ve partnered with the department of recreations…we’re going into the Black community that’s already been gentrified…they got all Black businesses inside of [The Old Walnut Plaza],” he said. “They want people to come in and patronize the place. That’s where I am going to have my celebration. That’s where I am going to have the NFAC Awards.”

That’s correct: there’s an awards ceremony that will correspond with the birthday celebration.

Additionally, the music played will be a decidedly old-school affair.

“It’s old school. I don’t mean old school R&B, I mean old school Hip-Hop. We going in. We grown folks. I’m up there now (at 58 years old). The new school might tip-toe up in there,” Grandmaster Jay said. “Polo might tip-toe one time. Kendrick might come around the corner. Drake might slide through there, but it’s an old school party nonetheless.”

GMJ has pleaded not guilty to five counts of wanton endangerment and, if convicted, he looks at a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. This will not stop the celebration of life on December 4.