Nick Cannon Admits He’s “Not Done” Having Kids & The Internet Goes Wild

Nick Cannon openly discusses future family plans on his podcast and it looks like there’s more kids in his future.

Nick Cannon revealed he’s “not done” expanding his family during a lively exchange on his podcast “We Playin’ Spades” on Monday, despite already fathering 12 children.

The moment unfolded when podcast guests former NFL players Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder casually disclosed they’d both undergone vasectomies after becoming dads.

Crowder humorously turned the spotlight toward Cannon, jokingly remarking, “It’s another man at this table that needs to think about that s**t.”

The Wild ‘n Out host responded with a playful sigh, “Feel like this is an intervention,” acknowledging that opting for a vasectomy might indeed be the “responsible thing to do.”

Yet Nick Cannon quickly clarified that he isn’t quite ready to take that step.

“I just – I’m not done,” Cannon firmly stated, adding that he felt slightly “judged” by the conversation’s direction.

Co-host Courtney Bee then pressed Cannon about whether he would consider having another child with one of the women who already share children with him.

Cannon replied uncertainly, “I don’t know,” before adding, “That’s the thing. I leave it to the Lord.”

Cannon, 44, has built a famously large family with six different women. He and his ex-wife, music superstar Mariah Carey, share 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

With Brittany Bell, Cannon has three children: sons Golden, 8, and Rise, 2, along with daughter Powerful Queen, 4. Additionally, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have twin sons Zion and Zillion, both 3, and a daughter named Beautiful, 2.

He shares son Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx, also 2, with LaNisha Cole. Cannon also fathered two children with Alyssa Scott.

Their son Zen tragically passed away at five months old in December 2021 after battling brain cancer. The pair also have a daughter, Halo, now 2.

The conversation about Cannon’s family planning quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many debating whether the entertainer might eventually reconsider his stance.

I’m not comparing them 🤦🏽‍♀️ I’m saying y’all worship a guy who has had 14 kids, but then talk s### about nick cannon. Your other support it or you don’t lol — Dom (@xx_Dommiee_xx) March 23, 2025

He had children with all 3 of his wives. What is the big deal? Fvkg nick cannon has 11 kids with 9 women. What’s he doing? Blk guys routinely have 3-5 baby mommas. Why u singling out Elon? — Liz (@PokerLiz) March 22, 2025

Elon is super smart and I believe he is doing a great job for the American people. With that being said, I wish he would stop having so many kids. He ain’t no Nick Cannon. — TheRealXX (@Carie70) March 22, 2025

I want as many kids a Nick Cannon got. Gizzle Cannon — GizzleGOfficial (@TheGizzleCHC) March 20, 2025