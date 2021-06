Nick Cannon is a dad of six now, was the addition of twins to his family!

Nick Cannon is a dad of six, after girlfriend Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twin boys.

The “Masked Singer” host’s partner announced the arrival of the tots in a post on her Instagram Stories, in which she also revealed their unusual names.

“JUNE 14TH, 2021! Welcome to the world. Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon #myworld #mytwinboys,” she wrote, adding that they call Zillion by his nickname, Zilly.

The babies are Cannon’s second set of twins – he also shares 10-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He also welcomed his fourth child, a girl named Powerful Queen, with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell in December.

He and Bell are also parents to a boy named Golden, four.