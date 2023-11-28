Nick Cannon Reacts To People Saying Beyoncé Wants To Look Like Kim Kardashian

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At one point in the mid-2000s, Nick Cannon dated Kim Kardashian. The two celebrities have moved on from each other, but Cannon recently took time to join an online conversation about his ex-girlfriend.

Apparently, some social media users accused Beyoncé of copying Kim Kardashian’s style for the premiere of her Renaissance concert film. Queen Bey showed up to the event in a silver outfit with platinum-blonde hair.

The official Instagram page for Donatella Versace shared photos of Beyoncé wearing the fashion designer’s dress. The IG caption read, “@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace. You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!!”

Nick Cannon decided to comment on the comparisons being made between Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé. According to Cannon, it’s the reality show veteran who wants to emulate the R&B/Pop icon.

“Kim Kardashian wanna look like Beyoncé,” the actor/media personality stated on his The Daily Cannon show. Cannon also added, “She’s been looking the same since she was 16… Kim Kardashian wished she looked like that.”

Some social media users are accusing Beyonce of being a Kim Kardashian lookalike after her recent Renaissance premiere 👀🤔 What y’all think about this? @dailycannonshow #TheDailyCannon

•

Tap in with us every weekday morning from 7a-9a on https://t.co/tS5nU53XzZ

•… pic.twitter.com/PeyFzeU7b1 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) November 27, 2023

There have been rumors of tension involving Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé. The alleged drama supposedly reached a fever pitch when Kanye West called out Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, for not attending his 2014 wedding to Kardashian.

However, reports suggest Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian are now on cordial terms after KimYe split up. Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. The former couple reportedly reached a settlement in 2022.