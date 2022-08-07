Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Jumps Into Reality TV With “Selling Sunset”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon’s baby mom Bre Tiesi is taking advantage of her newfound fame, by joining a hot reality show! Read more!

Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi will join the “Selling Sunset”.cast in seasons six and seven.

Netflix’s#### reality real estate show has tapped Bre and Oppenheim Group member Nicole Young to star in its next two seasons, People reports.

“Selling Sunset” follows the Oppenheim Group real estate firm as they sell luxury homes across Los Angeles.

Bre, a model, and real estate agent is joining the show just weeks after giving birth to her son, Legendary, with Nick.

The child is her first and his eighth.

Speaking to People about the process of signing up for “Selling Sunset”.and exposing her life as a new mother, Bre said, “I’m not going to necessarily hide (Legendary) from anything. It is what it is between his dad and I.

“He’s still obviously so little, so I will protect him from the majority of it for a little while.”

In the interview, Bre explained that she had recently switched careers from modeling to selling real estate.

“I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales,” she shared.

Bre also noted how “helpful” it will be to have fellow Selling Sunset stars, such as expecting mother Heather Rae El Moussa, going through “the same thing” while Bre raises Legendary.

“I think that’ll be a great little bonding thing for us. Because it’s definitely a whole different hood, motherhood,” she added.

A premiere date for “Selling Sunset” season 6 has yet to be announced.