Nick Cannon Credits Mariah Carey With Saving His Life 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon doubts he would be here today if it wasn’t for his ex-wife Mariah Carey, who was his “rock” following his Lupus diagnosis.

Nick Cannon believes he wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for Mariah Carey.

The Masked Singer host credits his ex-wife with saving his life after he received his “life-changing” Lupus diagnosis.

During a recent appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, he recalled how Carey raised the alarm after he passed out one day after returning home for a jog and how “perfect” she was during his time in hospital.

“Mariah came in and found me,” Nick Cannon explained. “And they rushed me to the ER in Aspen.” Medics initially believed he could have been suffering from altitude sickness and later considered a kidney stone might be the cause. However, they diagnosed him with Lupus once they realized his immune system was attacking his kidneys.

“I had caught it early enough to where my kidneys didn’t completely fail,” Cannon shared. “Then they found out the reason why is that my immune system was attacking my kidneys.”

The father of 12, who shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, paid tribute to the superstar songstress for saving his life.

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Was His Rock

“[Mariah] was my rock man,” Cannon continued. “She went hard. I’ll be honest, probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors with me, my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios.”

However, he believes that while the situation brought them closer, it also strained their relationship.

“Because granted, she’s who she is in dealing with all the pressures of being Mariah Carey, but then being loving enough to take on all of my stuff,” he added. “And it probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with. So it probably took a toll on our relationship, but it definitely brought us closer together.”

Watch the clip below or check out the episode.