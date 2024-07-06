Nick Cannon Defends Ballsy Decision To Insure Testicles For $10 Million

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon insures his testicles for $10 million, joining a list of celebrities who have taken out insurance policies on valuable body parts.

Nick Cannon has defended insuring his testicles for a staggering $10 million, igniting waves of reaction among fans and media spectators alike.

Cannon, a father of 12, revealed the unusual insurance policy last month.

He is trying to convince skeptics that his decision is as reasonable as that of other celebrities who insure their prized physical assets.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the 43-year-old American TV personality known for hosting “America’s Got Talent” explained, “I had to insure my most valuable assets. Because you hear about all these different celebrities insuring their legs… so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.'”

Nick Cannon’s logic sparked curiosity and amusement across the entertainment world.

He joined a list of famous figures who have taken out exorbitant insurance policies on their bodies, including J. Lo, who reportedly had her bottom insured for $28 million and Tina Turner, who did the same for her legs with a $3.2 millioin policy.

Despite the unusual move, Nick Cannon denied that the insurance policy indicated plans for expanding his already large family.

He emphasized, “(I’m) just making sure nothing goes wrong,” putting to rest rumors that he intended to have more children in the near future.

Nick Cannon’s family life has always been a topic of interest, given his colorful history and the range of women with whom he has had children.

He shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with iconic singer Mariah Carey, his ex-wife.

Bri Tiesi is the mother of his son Legendary, he has three with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, two with Alyssa Scott and one with LaNisha Cole.

In a 2022 interview with People, Cannon expressed his joy in fatherhood, stating, “Every day I just wake up excited as a father. I’m so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones.”