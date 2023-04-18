Nick Cannon Defends His Large Family And Admits His Lifestyle Is Not “Typical”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon has defended fathering 12 children with six different mothers.

While speaking to People for an interview published on Saturday, the TV personality opened up about his unconventional family dynamic.

“I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways,” he told the outlet. “But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them. Like I always say, I just love with abundance.”

Nick argued that despite the “narratives out there about me and my life,” he remains confident in his decisions as a parent.

The star shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, daughter Powerful Queen and baby Rise with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, and infant Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, baby Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, baby Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and baby Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

Nick and Alyssa’s son Zen sadly died at the age of five months following a battle with brain cancer in December 2021.

“Some people just won’t subscribe or understand because they’re not supposed to,” the 42-year-old continued. “It’s the life that I’ve been given, and I choose to live this way and love my family, love my kids.”

Explaining that he believed he was “put on this planet” to “guide and usher in” his children, Nick gushed, “So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes when I get up every morning. Career and work and all of that, take second.”