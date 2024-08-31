Nick Cannon’s “Genius” Son Skips Two Grades

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Golden Sagon, son of Nick Cannon, has impressively advanced to fourth grade at just seven years old leading his family to call him a genius.

Nick Cannon’s seven-year-old son, Golden Sagon, has leapfrogged primary education milestones, advancing to the fourth grade—typically reserved for nine and ten-year-olds.

His achievement has his mother, Brittany Bell, swelling with pride and sharing the news online.

“My bright babies!!” Bell wrote on social media, posting pictures of Golden alongside his younger siblings, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 23 months, who she also shares with Cannon. “Golden is 7 in 4th grade (yes he’s advanced and yes his emotional intelligence matches his cognitive intellect).”

Golden not only excels academically. The budding scholar was elected as his class representative last year. “Weee so proud!!” Bell gushed. “They are doing well—can’t wait for this year and what they will do!”

His precocious nature has been apparent for some time. Bell previously mentioned that Golden bypassed kindergarten and pre-kindergarten altogether.

Dreaming beyond scholastic achievements, Golden reportedly aims to be an NBA player someday.

Cannon’s family tree is expansive. He has welcomed 12 children over the past 13 years.

His oldest are twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with singer Mariah Carey. Golden, third oldest, is followed by children ranging in age down to his 20-month-old daughter, Halo Marie, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott.

Tragically, Cannon and Scott lost their son Zen to brain cancer in 2021 when he was just five months old.

Even amid tragedy, the milestones continue to unfold for Nick Cannon’s family, with Golden’s accomplishments symbolizing hope and a promising future.