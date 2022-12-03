Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Howard University graduate says he doesn’t need prayers.

Wild ‘N Out creator/The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon shared some serious news with his social media followers. The 42-year-old entertainer posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” wrote Nick Cannon in an Instagram caption. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”

The star of films like Drumline and Roll Bounce added, “Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.”

Nick Cannon recently headlined the Wild ‘N Out Live tour stop in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The December 1 event advertised performances by GloRilla, Bobby Shmurda, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

“Crazy thing is, last night we [were] just rocking a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster!” posted Nick Cannon on Friday.

Cannon is the father of eleven children. The San Diego-bred actor/musician also reportedly has more kids on the way. He recently said, “I wake up being a father, thinking about my kids, and then everything else comes after that.”