Nick Cannon Names His Top 5 Hip Hop Diss Tracks Of All Time

(AllHipHop News)
In some circles, Nick Cannon is perhaps best known as the veteran celebrity who served as a host for network television shows such as America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer. He is also a recording artist that has engaged in lyrical back-and-forths over the years.
The Wild ‘n Out creator even fired back at arguably one of the greatest emcees in history when Cannon placed Eminem in his crosshairs in 2019 and 2020. That feud, seemingly over Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey, included the actor/comedian’s diss track “The Invitation.”
Cannon decided to share his thoughts on which disrespectful rap records should be labeled the greatest of all time in his opinion. The 40-year-old multi-hyphenated entertainer presented his latest “World Famous Top 5″ list.
For the most recent installment in the series, Cannon chose “F### Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’)” by Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg, “No Vaseline” by Ice Cube, “Takeover” by Jay-Z, and “Back to Back” by Drake. His #1 spot went to 2Pac & the Outlawz’s classic posse cut “Hit ‘Em Up.”
“World Famous Top 5 Diss Tracks” follows Nick Cannon’s previous videos titled “World Famous Top 5 – Rappers Who Can Fight” and “World Famous Top 5 – Top 5 BARS.” The former list was topped by The Game. The latter list was topped by Jay-Z’s “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man!” line from Kanye West’s “Diamonds From Sierra Leone (Remix).”