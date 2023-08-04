Nick Cannon On Lil Meech’s Cheating Scandal: “I Believe You, My Young Brother!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ‘Wild ‘n Out’ creator uses the ongoing drama to promote his show.

The romantic relationship between Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Summer Walker appears to be over. People around the internet weighed in on the former celebrity couple’s breakup. Even Nick Cannon commented on the situation.

Rumors began circulating late last month that suggested R&B vocalist Summer Walker broke up with the BMF star. Then apparent door-cam footage of Lil Meech entering another woman’s apartment leaked to the internet. That video led observers to believe Meech cheated on Walker which led to their split.

However, Lil Meech implied he did not sleep with the unnamed woman in the viral clip. The 23-year-old son of convicted drug trafficker Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory claimed he just helped out a family member.

“Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house? We went to the grocery store,” offered Lil Meech as a reason for the apartment visit. While many people did not buy that explanation, Nick Cannon backed up the actor on Thursday.

“I believe you, my young brother! I’m always helping my cousins with the groceries! Such a F*ckin Gentleman!” wrote Nick Cannon in the caption for his Instagram post promoting Lil Meech’s appearance on VH1’s Wild ‘n Out.

With Nick Cannon being a comedian, it is very likely his statement about Lil Meech should be taken as tongue-in-cheek. A lot of the people in Cannon’s Instagram comment section seemingly understood Mariah Carey’s ex-husband was just joking.

One person wrote, “You hush because you’re the last person we need defending him! Love you though 😂😂😂.” Another IG user commented, “@nickcannon, when you carry in your cousin’s groceries, are the groceries also invisible with no bags??? 😂😂.” Someone else added, “Nick please go on somewhere cause you been helping bring yo cousin groceries in since when you were with Mariah💀😭.”