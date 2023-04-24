Nick Cannon Praying Profusely For Jamie Foxx After Mystery Medical Emergency

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon has assured fans that Jamie Foxx is “doing so much better” since he was hospitalized due to a medical complication.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for a new interview, “The Masked Singer” host was asked how his friend was doing following his hospitalization earlier this month.

“Man, I’m praying,” Nick told the outlet. “You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud.”

The television host called his social media activity “words of affirmation for my big brother,” adding, “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him and doing him a favor.”

While Nick couldn’t “really say” what favor he was referring to, he teased, “It’ll be out there soon.”

He added, “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so we love it.”

On April 12th, Foxx’s daughter Corinne announced on Instagram that her father had suffered an undisclosed “medical complication.” She assured fans that he was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”

Days later, Nick posted a photo of him and Foxx on Instagram and asked for his followers to pray for the Oscar-winning star, writing, “Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!!”