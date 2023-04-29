Nick Cannon Relishes In Demise Of Jada Pinkett’s “Red Table Talk” Show: “F**K THAT TABLE”

During an episode of the Daily Cannon Show, the Wild ‘N Out host expressed how relieved he was the “toxic table” is over.

Nick Cannon has made his feelings perfectly clear about the recent cancelation of Jada Pinkett’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk. During an episode of the Daily Cannon Show, the Wild ‘N Out host expressed how relieved he was the “toxic table” is over. The second the topic was brought up, he uttered the word “good.”

He continued, “If there was no ‘Red Table Talk,’ then he wouldn’t have slapped the s–t out of Chris Rock. I don’t want to know all this s–t about y’all. I just want to mind my Black own business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that s–t to y’all selves.”

As Cannon’s co-hosts began to argue with him, he referred to the couple as being “royalty”—but in the past tense. Cannon insisted the episode in which Will Smith and Pinkett discussed her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina led to Smith smacking Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Cannon didn’t back down on Twitter either. On Thursday (April 27), he shared a clip of the interaction and wrote in the caption, “F**K THAT TABLE!”

Will Smith became internet fodder in 2020 following the controversial episode. Alsina had already stirred the pot when he claimed in an interview he’d had an affair with Pinkett.

“We were over,” Pinkett explained at the time. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission, which the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself.

“But what August was actually trying to communicate—because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably—I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not.”

Pinkett claimed she entered the relationship out of a “desire to feel good and help heal him” but ended up discovering she needed to find happiness first. After ending the relationship, she and Smith got back together.

But at last year’s Academy Awards, tensions boiled over when Rock made a joke about Pinkett’s bald head. Smith boldly marched on the stage and smacked Rock on live television. Back at his seat, he was seen screaming, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f###### mouth!” Smith was then given an Oscar for his role in King Richard, making the moment even that much more bizarre. As a result, Smith was banned from participating in an Academy-related events for 10 years.

As for Red Table Talk, Facebook scraped the show on Wednesday (April 26). Producer Westbrook is currently looking for a new home for the show.