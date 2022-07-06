Nick Cannon Responds To Allegations He Was Caught Wearing A Cheerleading Uniform In Bed With Kel Mitchell

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hollywood veteran reacts to a TikTok video by Mitchell’s former spouse.

There are some rumors going around the internet about Nick Cannon and Kel Mitchell. The ex-wife of Mitchell, Tyisha Hampton, made shocking accusations about the former Nickelodeon child stars.

Tyisha Hampton apparently took to TikTok to share some tea. According to Baller Alert, Hampton posted a “story-time” on the social media platform. She suggested Nick Cannon and Kel Mitchell were possibly intimate with each other.

“Remembering when I came home early #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex-husband #KelMitchell to cheer him up because he cheated on me,” read the TikTok caption.

In addition, the TikTok video included Tyisha Hampton adding, “You can definitely be blinded by love.“ Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” featuring Jay-Z played in the background of the clip.

After the cheerleading outfit allegations went viral across the internet, Nick Cannon decided to address the speculation by leaving a comment on Baller Alert‘s Instagram page. The 41-year-old comedian gave a tongue-in-cheek reaction.

“😂😂😂😂😂 Yep!! [We probably] had the big ear of corn, a bunch of orange soda, and a couple of Kids Choice Awards up our ass too! 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” wrote Cannon. That response featured references to skits from the sketch comedy television series All That. Nick Cannon and Kel Mitchell were cast members of that show.

Kel Mitchell and Tyisha Hampton divorced in 2005 following six years of marriage. They have two grown children together. Hampton also accused Mitchell of abuse during their marriage. Plus, she insisted he owes her back child support. Mitchell implied his ex-wife was lying.