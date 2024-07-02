Nick Cannon Reveals What Happens To His Balls Insurance Money If “Something Goes Wrong”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon, the father of 12 children, insured his testicles for $10 million with the help of the Dr. Squatch company.

Nick Cannon’s kids will potentially benefit from a $10 million insurance policy on his balls. The multihyphenate explained why he insured his testicles in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” Cannon said. “You know what we doing. We know how to make noise out here.”

He continued, “You hear about all these different celebrities insuring their legs, so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.’ Shout out to Dr. Squatch because they understand the importance of a well taken care of manhood. It’s just making sure nothing goes wrong. ‘Cause if something goes wrong, then my kids will divide that up and take it and run with it.”

Cannon partnered with Dr. Squatch, a natural men’s soap and personal care company, for the bizarre insurance policy.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” Cannon said in June. “Shout out to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling.”

Cannon is the father of 12 kids. Bri Tiesi, the mother of his son Legendary, also discussed the insurance policy with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think Nick is just one of those people that loves to mess with people,” she said. “And I think he’ll do anything for shock value. It’s entertaining.”

Tiesi is one of six women who have children with Cannon. He shares two children with Mariah Carey, three with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, two with Alyssa Scott, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Tiesi. Cannon and Scott’s son Zen passed away in 2021.