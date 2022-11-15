Nick Cannon Says He Pays More Than $3M In Child Support

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

How much do you think the father spends?

With 11 children (and one on the way), how much do you think Nick Cannon pays in child support?

According to several sources, the “Wild ‘N Out” creator and star is kicking out more than $3,000,000 a year.

In an interview with posted The Neighborhood Talk on Friday, Nov. 11, Cannon said, “I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually.”

He also added, “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the rapper has fathered a small basketball team (and bench).

His oldest children, his first set of twins Moroccan and Monroe (aka Roc and Roe), 11-year-olds with megastar Mariah Carey.

Cannon has three children with Brittany Bell (Golden, 5; Powerful, 1; and Rise, 1 month) and three children Abby De La Rosa (twins Zion and Zillion,1, and their new daughter Beautiful born on Friday, Nov. 11).

One of his lovers, Bre Tiesi, has a 4-month-old named Legendary, while Lanisha Cole has a 2-month-old named Onyx.

Lastly, Alyssa Scott, one of his ladies, had a son named Zen, who died in December succumbing to brain cancer at 5 months. Now, the couple will be welcoming their second child together, which will make up Cannon’s 12th child when born.