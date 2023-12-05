Nick Cannon On Sexyy Red Joking That She Sold Her Soul: “She Can’t Even Spell Illuminati”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did the rising star sign up for the secret society?

Sexyy Red had a lot of people talking this week. The “Pound Town” hitmaker recently went live on social media to discuss her possible entry into the so-called Illuminati.

“Y’all, they said, ‘Did I sell my soul?’ Should I just tell them the truth?” Sexyy Red asked some unnamed people with her during an Instagram Live session.

Red continued, “It’s time for me to just keep it 100 with y’all. Like, yes, they got me in this s###. I don’t know, I can’t get out of it. I’m getting too much money, I don’t want to get out of it.”

Those comments by the self-described Hood Hottest Princess quickly spread across the internet. Social media users and media personalities then began sharing their thoughts on what Sexyy Red had to say about selling her soul.

For example, Nick Cannon covered the Sexyy Red topic on The Daily Cannon. The 43-year-old host/actor/rapper/comedian seemingly took aim at Red’s intelligence during an episode of his morning show.

“Yo, she can’t even spell Illuminati,” Cannon stated about Sexyy Red. The Wild ‘n Out creator also added, “Let’s keep it a stack though. Nobody Black would ever be in the Illuminati. We talk too much. It’s supposed to be a secret society. We can’t keep no g###### secrets.”