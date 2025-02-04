EXCLUSIVE: Nick Cannon Accused Of Helping Zues Steal “Wild-N-Out” To Make Ripoff – Viacom Sues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Viacom is suing Zeus Network and Nick Cannon, alleging their show “Bad vs. Wild” blatantly copied “Wild’ N Out.”

Nick Cannon has found himself at the center of a legal showdown after Viacom International Inc. filed a lawsuit claiming the actor and television host helped Zeus Network rip off his long-running MTV series, Wild’ N Out.

According to the suit, Zeus’s Bad vs. Wild is not just an imitation but a full-scale reproduction of the hit Hip-Hop improvisational comedy show, complete with the same set design, format, and even the host himself.

Viacom accuses Zeus of blatantly swiping its intellectual property.

“Zeus intentionally copied elements of Wild’ N Out in developing Bad vs. Wild, knowing that those acts constituted infringements of Viacom’s copyrights,” said George W. Kroup, an attorney representing Viacom.

“Zeus’s collaboration with Mr. Cannon—the longtime host and face of “Wild ‘N Out—in developing Bad vs. Wild further cements the conclusion that Bad vs. Wild intentionally ripped off Wild ‘N Out to profit off its creative elements, without having to do the work of creating original content itself. “

The suit claims that Bad vs. Wild adopted Wild’ N Out’s signature features, including two rival teams, live audience participation, celebrity guest appearances, DJ-integrated scoring, and championship prizes—elements Viacom alleges are unmistakable trademarks of its brand.

Adding to the controversy is Nick Cannon and his involvement.

The lawsuit claims his role as the host of Bad vs. Wild directly violates his contract with Viacom, which prohibits him from engaging in projects that compete with or imitate Wild’ N Out.

“Zeus has caused Mr. Cannon to violate his written agreement related to Wild’ N Out,” said Kroup, emphasizing what Viacom describes as intentional interference by Zeus Network in its contractual relationship.

Viacom alleges that Zeus compounded the damage by marketing the new show as a high-octane version of Wild’ N Out, reportedly tagging it as “Wild ‘N Out on steroids” in promotional materials.

Further, the network accuses Bad vs. Wild of tarnishing the reputation of Wild’ N Out by featuring content the lawsuit calls harmful and offensive, like racial and gender stereotyping, explicit imagery, and glorification of violence—elements far removed from the original show’s “good-natured humor,” according to Kroup.

“The damage caused by Zeus’s interference with Mr. Cannon’s contract is magnified by the wave of negative publicity which emanated from Zeus’s unoriginal content and colorist and sizeist stereotyping,” Kroup added referencing the show’s controversial “Lightskin vs. Darkskin’ episode.

In addition to Cannon, the lawsuit also names several former Wild ‘N Out cast members and crew who now work with Zeus on the competing series.

Viacom claims this collaboration blurs the line between the two shows, creating confusion for viewers who may believe the productions are officially affiliated.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction to halt Bad vs. Wild’s production and distribution and financial damages, including treble damages for willful infringement.

Viacom is also asking for Zeus to hand over profits made from Bad vs. Wild and reimburse all legal fees.

Zeus Network has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.