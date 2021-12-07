Nick Cannon Tearfully Reveals That His Youngest Son Has Died

A tearful Nick Cannon revealed today that his youngest son Zen has died. Zen was his child with Alyssa Scott. The baby died of brain cancer. Condolences and Prayers!

Nick Cannon has revealed that his youngest son, Zane, has died suddenly.

The infant child, which was the product of a relationship with Alyssa Scott, died after doctors discovered a malignant brain tumor growing in the skull.

Nick Cannon, informed his talk show studio audience, that the child died over the weekend. This is why he was not on his live talk show yesterday even though he was trending. At the onset of the show, Nick talked about his nether regions trending on social media, which made it even more surprising that he made the revelation about his son.

Nick spoke directly to counselors on the show as a way of coping with the tragedy.

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon welcomed their first child together in July of this year. It was his seventh child. The pair shared numerous pictures of the baby in the first week of his being born.

Early on, many internet sleuths’s theorized that Cannon was the father, but it was confirmed later that he was.

Our condolences go out to Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott. Rest in peace Zen.