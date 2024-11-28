Nick Cannon On Thanksgiving With Massive Brood Of Kids: “I Do My Best”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon tackled a packed Thanksgiving that balanced family responsibilities with charitable outreach in Los Angeles.

Nick Cannon is navigating the complexities of fatherhood on Thanksgiving as he balances spending time with his 12 children across multiple households while giving back at a Los Angeles charity event.

The “Masked Singer” host, 44, helped serve 4,000 turkey dinners to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving outreach on Wednesday, where he also spoke about his holiday plans.

“It’s very complicated. I’m a busy man on Thanksgiving,” Cannon told People. “I’ve got a bunch of dinners that I’ve got to go to. I’m going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specializes in certain things… so I know every house that needs to have the things that I really like.”

Cannon, the father of 12 children with six different women, noted some of his go-to Thanksgiving dishes: “Some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey.”

The entertainer shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey.

With Brittany Bell, he has three children—7-year-old Golden, 3-year-old Powerful Queen, and 2-year-old Rise.

His children with Abby De La Rosa include twin sons Zion and Zillion, 3, and a 2-year-old daughter, Beautiful.

Cannon also shares son Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx, 2, with LaNisha Cole. Lastly, he and Alyssa Scott welcomed a daughter named Halo, who is turning 2 in December.

The couple mourned the loss of their 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away in December 2021 due to brain cancer.

Celebrities take part in the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Outreach on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California Featuring: Nick Cannon, Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O’Connor Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 27 Nov 2024 Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images Celebrities take part in the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Outreach on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California Featuring: Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O’Connor Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 27 Nov 2024 Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Cannon’s holiday started with philanthropic efforts as he joined a team of volunteers, including actor Joe Manganiello and his girlfriend, Caitlin O’Connor, at the Los Angeles Mission to deliver meals to individuals living on Skid Row.

Known for his regular participation in the event, Cannon expressed gratitude for being able to give back during one of the busiest times of his year.

As Thanksgiving brought a whirlwind schedule of family gatherings and charitable work, Cannon reflected on his joyful but hectic life.

“It’s all love. I just do my best to be there for everyone,” he said.