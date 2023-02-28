Nick Cannon Kicks Explains Why Symba And Others Are Perfect For “Future Superstars Tour”

Nick Cannon is building with the next generation of superstars like Symba, 24KGoldn, HitMan Holla and more for the Future Superstars tour.

Nick Cannon has embarked on a 24-city tour that includes some of the hottest young talents across the globe.

The consummate multi-hyphenate mogul has turned his sights on the next generation with his Future Superstars Tour, which recently started in California and travels to Texas next. Nick will act as host and also DJ, promoting the next crop of artists he believes will push the culture forward.

He explained to AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur in a recent interview why he’s assumed this position after years of pushing artists through his various platforms.

“I’m going to be behind the turntables and the maestro the whole tour, man, and giving these young artists the opportunity to shine. That’s what it’s all about. That’s literally the Future Superstar Tours,” the Wild ‘n Out founder said.

He also said that this tour would hearken back to the Golden Era of Hip-Hop where young talents were groomed for success.

“You know how it is. “We come up with the old school promo days. We come up with, and then even with the energy of the 106 & Parks, or the up and coming, on the verge list, or even the tours that used to go out, that would really introduce the people that were the most popping, the bubbling,” he explained. “And then they literally were turning into superstars the first time you would see them, where they pulled up to a HBCU or a high school, and really that groundwork, that real work. And so I’m showing these artists who are popping how to become superstars, but then at the same time, I’m also giving the fans that interaction and that opportunity to be a part of the superstar movement.”

The tour celebrities include Symba, JD McCrary, 24Goldn, Big Boss Vette, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, POP MONEY, Hitman Holla and others.

He explained the selection of getting on the Future Superstars Tour, as well as how things have changed since the good ol’ days.

“Well, that’s the thing. Sometimes, you might know they song is bubbling on TikTok, but you ain’t put the two and two together. That’s really the purpose of the tour, is to show people who, “Yo, nah, they popping.” 24kGoldn is an international superstar. Big Boss Vette got the hottest record out right now, with the “Pretty Girl Walk,” he said.

“But it’s like now we actually get to put the name with the face with the music, and that’s what we’re missing. That’s what we had with 106 & Park. That’s what we had with the Scream Tour,” he continued. “And even if it’s a page straight out of Berry Gordy’s book about Motown, especially back then, you had to put every artist on the bus, from Stevie Wonder to Diana Ross to the Temptations, and send them to the hood, send them to the community, so that people could see their faces, because there wasn’t no music videos back then. It wasn’t that. That’s literally what we doing. We pulling up to the community with the artists, and letting everybody be a part of the superstar movement.”

For more information on the Next Superstar Tour, click here.

The tour is a partnership with Nick’s Incredible Entertainment, The Black Music Action Coalition and Live Nation. There will be a $5,000 cash grant awarded to an individual that will come with an industry mentors. To submit an application, go to https://bit.ly/3Ponb5e.

NEXT SUPERSTAR 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sun Feb 26 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fri Mar 03 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sat Mar 04 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Sun Mar 05 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Mar 10 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Mar 11 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sun Mar 12 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Wed Mar 15 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Thu Mar 16 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Mar 18 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sun Mar 19 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Mar 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Mar 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Sat Mar 25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun Mar 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wed Mar 29 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Thu Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Fri Mar 31 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Apr 02 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Apr 05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Apr 06 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre

Sat Apr 08 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center