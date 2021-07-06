Nick Cannon Returns With “Wild N’ Out” After Controversy

Nick Cannon’s big show “Wild N’ Out” It’s coming back to the air, now that he is sorted out his issues with Jewish people! Read on!

VH1, the sister channel to MTV, just announced the season debut of “Wild ‘N Out” featuring Nick Cannon on Tuesday, August 10 at 8 PM ET/PT

It will serve as the Hip-Hop variety show’s return after being abruptly canceled in 2020.

According to a press release, the show will come on twice a week (Tuesday and Wednesday) and post-apocalyptic set design.

In addition to a new look, the show will have ten new games, brand new musical performances, and using tech to bring the show to higher heights.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the teams will not be identified by their colors or generation (as they have been in the past).

Now the two teams will be Team Revolution vs. Team Evolution. Cannon will be the leader of Team Revolution.

The special guest who will come and rock episode after episode will head up Team Evolution “virtually as a hologram.”

Artists that will grace the season include Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Too $hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, 24KGoldn, Big Freedia, Karlie Redd (VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”), Kirk & Rashida (VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”), Malaysia (VH1’s Basketball Wives), Jucee Froot, Foushee, Morray, Gary Owen, Zaytoven, BRS Kash, Erika Banks, HotBoii, Mooski, 42 Dugg and more.

The release also shared that the show’s tech partner is a company called Stage Ten.

Stage Ten will host an hour-long live interactive digital special so that the fans get to comment in real-time and impact the gameplay through online live voting for their favorite team on playwildnoutlive.com.