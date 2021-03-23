Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N’ Out’ To Begin Airing Again With Juvenile, Rapsody, 24kGoldn & More Guests

(AllHipHop News)
Last year, Wild ‘N Out was put on hiatus. That decision was the result of the show’s host/producer Nick Cannon dealing with significant backlash for making anti-Semitic comments on his Cannon’s Class podcast. He later publicly apologized.
“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” tweeted Cannon in July 2020.
Following Cannon’s mea culpa, ViacomCBS announced last month that the entertainment conglomerate is bringing Wild ‘N Out back to VH1. New episodes of the program will be made in the future, but the pre-recorded second half of season 15 will start airing on April 6 at 8 pm ET/PT.
According to Deadline, the line-up of guest stars for the new installments of Wild ‘N Out includes Rapsody, Juvenile, Cuban Doll, Headkrack, Da Brat, MC Lyte, 24kGoldn, Big Tigger, Young Joc, Peter Gunz, Corey Gunz, Trinidad James, Queen Najia, FatBoy SSE, Donnell Rawlings, and more.
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out began running on the MTV cable network in 2005. The improv comedy series switched back-and-forth between MTV and MTV2 before moving to VH1 in 2019. Season 15 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia between December 9, 2019 and December 18, 2019.
Throughout the 16-year run of Wild ‘N Out, numerous comedic personalities like Affion Crockett, B. Simone, Brandon T. Jackson, Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, Deon Cole, DeRay Davis, Jeff Ross, Jess Hilarious, Karlous Miller, Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, King Bach, Loni Love, Michael Blackson, Pete Davidson, and Rip Micheals have been part of the official cast.