Nicki Minaj Accused Of Provoking Kenneth Petty To Attack Security Guard

Nicki Minaj is accused of provoking her husband Kenneth petty to attack a security guard leaving him in need of multiple surgeries.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are facing further legal woes. The couple are being sued by a former security guard who says a blow from Petty left him with five plates in his face.

TMZ has the details of a lawsuit filed by Thomas Weidenmuller. He is the former head of security at a German concert where Nicki was performing. An incident occurred where a fan ran on stage during her setback in March 2019. According to Weidenmuller, Nicki Minaj blamed a female security guard and began yelling at her. During the tirade, Nicki allegedly called her “a f###### b####.” Furthermore, he says he recorded the outburst.

Weidenmuller spoke to Nicki about the incident after the security guard was left in tears. He claims the rapper then turned on him, screaming, “Who do you think you are?” According to the lawsuit, the security guard claims Nicki Minaj also threw a shoe at him, though it missed him.

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Provoked The Attack

He claims his injuries were caused by Kenneth Petty when he was called back to Nicki’s dressing room later that day. Weidenmuller alleges that while Nicki laid into him a second time, Petty blindsided him and punched him in the face, breaking his jaw.

Weidenmuller claims Nicki provoked the attack and is suing both her and Kenneth Petty for damages. He claims to have had 8 operations to fix his jaw, leaving him with five plates in his face. He is also suing for medical bills and says he needs a further six surgeries to fix his jaw.

TMZ reached out to the couple for comment, but they have yet to respond at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hough, who is also suing the couple – but to the tune of $20 million, is going through her own struggles. AllHipHop reported last yesterday (Jan. 27) that the case is falling apart due to a disagreement in her legal team over strategy.

