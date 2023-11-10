Nicki Minaj Admits Plastic Surgery Regrets: “I Was Fine Just The Way I Was” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj admitted her regret over having plastic surgery, revealing her remorse heightened after the birth of her son.

Nicki Minaj is opening up about her surgery regrets, revealing having her son helped her rediscover her natural beauty.

The NYC rap icon addressed her body modifications during an interview on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast to celebrate her cover for the magazine.

“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was,'” Nicki Minaj explained.

“And that’s what happened to me,” she added. “I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.”

The “Barbie World” hitmaker also admitted she shuns old photos of herself because “I didn’t like the way I looked.”

She continued, “I didn’t like being skinny, having a flat butt, you know. Having boobs that didn’t sit high enough. It was a lot of things.”

However, Nicki Minaj seeing herself in her 3-year-old son, affectionately known as “Papa Bear,” reminded her of her natural beauty.

“I think pregnancy could’ve played a role because seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self. And it made me think why didn’t I like this? So weird,” she recalled. “But seeing old photos, being able to look at old photos again made me realize, ‘These old photos are beautiful.’”

Nicki Minaj denied undergoing surgery but confessed to having “ass shots” during an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast in March 2022. She confessed to feeling self-conscious over her appearance after seeing Lil Wayne and the Young Money roster constantly surrounded by voluptuous women.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Nicki Minaj revealed she had breast reduction surgery after becoming frustrated by her bust size following the birth of her son.