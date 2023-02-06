Nicki Minaj & Husband Kenneth Petty Sued By Ex-Security For $750K

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lawsuit reports the rapper tried to hit one security guard with a shoe.

Kenneth Petty, the husband of international pop star Nicki Minaj is facing a hefty lawsuit. According to The Blast, a lawsuit has been filed by one of the former members of her security detail, claiming the Queens native and Petty attacked him while he was on duty.

Thomas Weidenmuller, a German citizen, is suing the couple for battery and the infliction of emotional distress after he was allegedly beaten up by Petty in 2019. The guard is seeking $753,958.51 in damages. Almost four years ago, while the “Anaconda” chart-topper was performing a Frankfurt, Germany concert, security didn’t stop a fan from jumping onstage during Minaj’s performance.

Weidenmuller was the head of the security detail at the time and was responsible for the slip-up, according to Minaj and her spouse.

Court documents state, “Concertgoer breached a security barricade dividing the audience from the stage and was able to get on stage while Minaj was performing. In obtaining access to the stage, the concertgoer bypassed a female security guard stationed at the stairs leading to the stage.”

The bodyguard contends, “The concertgoer did not cause harm to any other person, nor did he damage any property during or after his limited time on stage. He simply danced on stage to the music. He did not attempt to, and did not actually, make any physical contact with Minaj while on stage.”

According to the security guard, Minaj’s entourage, including Petty, went off and was “irate during this confrontation and screamed at the female security guard that she was a f##ing b#### and accused her of having put Minaj in physical danger.

“During the confrontation, the female security guard was in tears and apologized to Minaj,” the report says, before insisting she “tell Minaj’s fans, via the recording [on her cell phone], that she failed to do her job and put Minaj in danger.”

It’s alleged the rapper proceeded to take off her shoes and throw them at the security guard but missed.

The docs read, “Without warning, Petty PUNCHED Weidenmuller from the side and made contact with the right side of [his] face,” leaving the security guard in the hospital for 10 days.

They continued, “After two or three minutes, and under the belief that his jaw was broken, Weidenmuller turned the corner again, returning to the location where Petty hit him.”