Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Sued For Bullying Rape Victim With Threats And Offer Of $500,000

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been slapped with a lawsuit claiming they offered up $500,000 to silence a woman he raped in 1995.

Young Money rapper Nicki Minaj is now being sued by the woman, who according to courts, was raped by her husband in 1995.

The woman also claims that the “Super Bass” artist had her “associates” try and bribe her to retract with half a million dollars.

According to reports, court documents state that Jennifer Hough believes that she has been “directly and indirectly intimidated” by the Queens native for saying that she was a rape victim of her husband and that there have been multiple attempts by the Barbz to get her to “recant her legitimate claim that Defendant Petty raped her.”

Hough states in the filing that these advances have been not only extended to her but also to her family members.

The document even says that despite Hough moving to Georgia to start a life for herself, individuals close to the rapper have sent “threats of physical bodily harm” to her family members and have allegedly offered “$500,000.00 in exchange for Plaintiff recanting her 1994 rape claim against Defendant” to those who are living in New York.

Another perk offered in exchange for her changing her story was for “Defendant Minaj to record a birthday video for Plaintiff’s daughter.”

Since she has not revoked her original statement, which was only part of the evidence that convicted Kenneth “Zoo” Petty (Minaj’s husband) almost 30 years ago, she says that the couple has been “stalking and harassing Plaintiff’s twenty-two-year-old daughter while her daughter was out with friends in Georgia.”

It is unclear if this is the same daughter that the birthday video from the rapper was proposed to celebrate.

AllHipHop.com reported on the harassment earlier this year.

Right when the hashtag #SurvivingThePettys emerged, Jennifer Hough shared with the world that she felt like she was being bullied by The Pettys.

In a 13-minute YouTube video (that is now removed) she said, “In March of 2020, I got a call from a mutual friend of Kenneth and my brother, and he said that he could connect me to them and make this go away. When he said he could connect me to them, meaning Nicki and Kenny, and when he said he could make this go away, I thought the agreement was going to be: if I don’t speak to anybody about them they wouldn’t speak to anybody about me,” stated the woman.

She added, “What happened was this mutual person offered me $20,000 to write a letter stating that I lied about Kenny assaulting me. I didn’t want to do it. I got a phone call from Nicki Minaj herself saying she got word that I was willing to help them out in this [failing to register as a sex offender] situation.”

