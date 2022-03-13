Nicki Minaj Calls Out Vogue Editor Anna Wintour Over Cover Snub

Nicki Minaj told Joe Budden she is disappointed not to have ever been on the cover of Vogue magazine. Read more!

Nicki Minaj can’t believe she has never been invited to pose for the cover of U.S. Vogue.

During an interview with Joe Budden, the “Super Bass” rapper called out Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of the American fashion publication, for selecting celebrities such as Billie Eilish for the honor over her.

“You would think that right now hip-hop is the biggest, most influential genre in the world, you would think that the biggest female rapper of all time, who has set so many trends, would have been on the cover of American Vogue, but she hasn’t…when Billie Eilish comes out and she sets a trend with her green hair, she’s immediately put on American Vogue,” she commented. “But when a Black female rapper who has been setting the trend for 10 years does it, no one says anything. A big part of the reason why we’re not represented is because – what I think we’re doing now, I think we’re all speaking up for each other. So, I think now, we’ve all made it so, ‘No, people have to pay attention to what they’re doing, how they’re treating Black artists and Black people, and there has to be representation.’”

Nicki Minaj previously appeared on the cover of Vogue Arabia in September 2018.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the superstar spoke about how having pink hair has developed into an intrinsic part of her image.

“They think, ‘This is what I have to look like.’ I remember I would never see any female rapper wearing pink hair. Pink hair became a part of that starter kit. Every female rapper will put on a pink wig at some point, and I remember that was just the Nicki Minaj thing. That’s why when I said, ‘Pink wig thick ass,’ that’s an iconic Nicki Minaj line because that’s what she wears.’ Now it’s everybody: pink wig, thick a*s, right?” continued Nicki.