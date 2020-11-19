Nicki Minaj Announces “Virtual Celebration” For 10-Year Anniversary Of ‘Pink Friday’ Album

(AllHipHop News)
On November 22, 2010, Nicki Minaj dropped her debut studio album titled Pink Friday. The 3-time Platinum project included a star-studded lineup of guest features such as Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, and Kanye West.
Minaj is looking to commemorate Pink Friday this week with her dedicated fanbase. Last night, the 37-year-old rapper tweeted, “Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday. Get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration.”
Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday. 🥺🦄 get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration. 🎀
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 19, 2020
Pink Friday marked Minaj’s initial rise as a major mainstream artist. With singles like “Did It On’em,” “Check It Out,” and “Super Bass” the Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records release was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 54th Grammy Awards. “Moment 4 Life” earned a Best Rap Performance nod.
The LP debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart by selling 375,000 first-week copies. That total is the second-highest sales week for a female Hip Hop artist behind Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1998 (423,000 first-week copies). Pink Friday eventually rose to #1 in its 11th week.
Following the success of Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj went on to create 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, 2014’s The Pinkprint, and 2018’s Queen. The native New Yorker has won numerous American Music Awards, BET Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, Billboard Music Awards, BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and People’s Choice Awards.