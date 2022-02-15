Nicki Minaj Becomes 7th Woman With 20 Top 10 Songs In Hot 100 History

Nicki Minaj earned the 20th Top 10 song of her career when “Do We Have A Problem?” featuring Lil Baby debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

The Republic Records artist’s Lil Baby-assisted single “Do We Have A Problem?” debuted at No. 2 on the latest Hot 100. It’s the 20th Top 10 entry of Nicki Minaj’s career, making her the seventh woman to accomplish the feat.

Madonna, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston are the other women who’ve had 20 songs crack the Hot 100’s Top 10. Only 22 artists have done it in the chart’s entire history, which dates back to 1958.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” reached No. 2 after generating 24.4 million streams in its first week. The single also racked up 3.7 million radio airplay impressions and sold 48,000 copies.

“Do We Have A Problem?” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. The single is Nicki Minaj’s ninth release to top the sales chart and her seventh track that hit No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs.

After dropping “Do We Have A Problem?” earlier this month, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby teamed up again for a new single titled “Bussin” on February 11. Their second collaboration was produced by DJ Tizz and Swaggyono.

Listen to “Bussin” below.