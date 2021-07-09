Nicki Minaj Fans Go Crazy Over Her Remix To “Whole Lotta Money” With BIA

Nicki Minaj hopped on social media to tell fans she had a really important announcement. Turns out, the big news is a brand new remix to “Whole Lotta Money with BIA!

Nicki Minaj has given the biggest co-sign to BIA by hopping on the remix for her hood banger, “Whole Lotta Money.”

“WLM” came out last year and was on the Los Angeles-based rapper’s EP “For Certain,” but with the Young Money Princess breathing on it she made this bop feel even more groovy.

The two pretty girls posted up on IG on July 8 before the song actually dropped. In the middle of the two ladies promo-ing the song, Champagne Papi slipped into Nicki’s text messages and said that Bia, the former cast member of the Oxygen reality show “Sisterhood of Hip-Hop,” was fine.

Welp, Nicki shut that down. Wayne also popped out making the show even more epic.

But they didn’t have to do the IG show to get buzz around the song. They could have put the song out cold because it has a slow-down “fly girl tawk” that is just different than anything out.

Fans seem to think so also.

“Bia & Nicki Minaj SNAPPED on that remix !!! I can’t get they verses together out my head”

“Awww, look at @NICKIMINAJ & @BIABIAI love this part of the live

But this release was not without pushback. Many believe this is another exercise of Nicki trying to stunt on other female rappers.