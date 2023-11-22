Nicki Minaj Calls Out Streaming Platforms As “Pink Friday 2” Single Leak Charts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has some words for streaming services generating profits from her leaks.

A recent leak from Nicki Minaj’s next album began charting and competing with artists such as Drake before the track was stripped from streaming services.

On Tuesday (November 21), the Barbz alerted the “Chun-Li” rapper that her unreleased single “Bahm Bahm,” which she recently previewed during a livestream on social media, had been uploaded illegally to streaming platforms. In a since-deleted tweet, Minaj appeared to both condemn the leak and petition for its immediate removal while also alluding to the incredibly low pay per stream rate (PPS) services such as Apple Music and Spotify provide.

“Oh hello no!” Minaj began. “I want all my money back from this thievery! That would’ve been at least a extra 6 to 7 dollars & like 48 cents added to my real account b!ch.”

She concluded the tweet by speculating who the perpetrator that uploaded the leak to streaming was, adding, “[Bet it was a barb chi…umm…oh hey y’all.”

According to a tweet posted by a user before the leak was stripped from streaming services, Minaj’s “Bahm Bahm” reached as high as No. 14 on Apple Music’s top Hip-Hop and Rap Songs chart—beating out records from artists such as Drake, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne and Doja Cat, among others.

Oh Bahm Bahm don’t end LTISY like that pic.twitter.com/daOkhwxrIn — Fendi♡︎ (@BarbieUnphased) November 21, 2023

Aside from Nicki Minaj’s leaks trending, she also made waves on social media after winning the award for the Top Female Rap Artist at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. In addition to nabbing the honor for the first time in her career, Minaj was able to triumph over artists such as Doja Cat, Cardi B and Ice Spice to secure the win ahead of the December 8 release of Pink Friday 2.