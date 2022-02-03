Nicki Minaj & City Girls Make Up After Collab Looked Unlikely To Happen

During a recent episode of The Morning Hustle, Nicki Minaj explained why she had no interest to work with City Girls. Minaj suggested old comments by Yung Miami and JT prevented her from wanting to record with the duo.

“A few years ago, I saw a video of [City Girls] and I asked someone on their team at the time about them,” Nicki Minaj told Lore’l and Headkrack. “I was thinking about jumping on one of their records that were out at the time. And then… social media happened.”

The Pink Friday creator added, “That’s just a human way to feel. If you hear somebody was saying things about you – not just one thing – but repeated things, repeated tweets for years… It’s let go, but it’s about, why would I work with somebody who doesn’t like me?”

It appears Nicki Minaj and City Girls have now settled their differences. Both sides took to Twitter to reveal the apparent bad blood between the two camps is over.

“Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305. Let’s move on & make new memories y’all. 🦄,” tweeted Nicki Minaj on Wednesday afternoon.

Yung Miami quote-tweeted the Queens-raised emcee and added, “Queen tingz🦄💕.” Fellow City Girls JT member posted, “Sag sister! ❤️Thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen… love you!”

