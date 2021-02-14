Nicki Minaj Dad Killed, Homicide Investigation Underway

(AllHipHop News)
Nicki Minaj’s family has suffered an awful tragedy, with the death of her father.
Nicki’s father Robert Maraj was hit by a car when he was walking in Hempstead, New York.
Nassau County police told TMZ.com that Robert was walking on Roslyn Road near Raff Avenue on Friday (February 12th) around 6:00 p.m. Unfortunately, Robert, 64, was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, which fled the scene of the crime.
Nicki’s dad was taken to the local hospital, where doctors tried to save his life, but unfortunately, he died over the weekend.
Now, the accident is a homicide investigation and police are asking for witnesses to come forward to help identify the driver of the vehicle that killed Nicki Minaj’s dad.
The rap star’s relationship with her dad was volatile at times. In April of 2012, Nicki publicly accused her father of being an alcoholic and drug user, who abused her mom.
Her dad, also known as Omar, denied the allegations, and confessed he was devastated by the claims, because he loved his daughter. Thankfully, it appears their relationship was back on track, in pictures taken after he comments taken in 2012.