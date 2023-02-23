EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj Demands Blogger Pay Up For Dissing Her Kid And Ignoring Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj sued blogger Marley Green a.k.a. Nosey Heaux, who accused the rapper of being a cokehead in 2022.

Nicki Minaj requested a default judgment in her defamation lawsuit against blogger Nosey Heaux.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Nicki Minaj’s lawyer Judd Burstein asked the Clerk of the Court to issue a certificate of default on Thursday (February 23). Burstein said Nosey Heaux, whose real name is Marley Green, failed to respond to the lawsuit.

“Defendants have not answered or otherwise moved with respect to the complaint and the time for them to do so has expired,” Burstein wrote.

Nicki Minaj sued Green in September 2022. Attorney Bobby Samini, who’s representing Green, agreed to accept service for the blogger in October 2022.

Burstein served Green by emailing a copy of the summons and complaint to Samini in October 2022. Nicki Minaj’s lawyer proposed extending the deadline to respond in December 2022.

The court approved the request, setting a new deadline of January 16, 2023. But Burstein never heard back from Green.

Nicki Minaj pursued legal action against Green after the blogger accused the rapper of using cocaine. The 40-year-old artist also took issue with remarks about her child.

“The Defendants herein have outrageously defamed [Nicki Minaj] by posting a video on their Twitter page in which Defendant Marley Green, who goes by the name of ‘Nosey Heaux,’ falsely and maliciously stated that [Nicki Minaj] is a ‘cokehead’ who is ‘shoving all this cocaine up her nose,’” Burstein wrote in the lawsuit. “Further, evidencing a fundamental lack of decency, Green has also posted vile comments about [Nicki Minaj’s] one year-old son. While these comments are not actionable, they nonetheless demonstrate why punitive damages should be awarded in this case.”

Burstein insisted his client never used cocaine. The lawyer claimed Green acted with “actual malice” because she knew the allegation was false or at least “knew that there was a high probability that it was false.”

Nicki Minaj is seeking at least $75,000 in damages.