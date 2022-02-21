Nicki Minaj Denies Coi Leray Feature’s Existence After Benzino Fiasco

Benzino hopped on Clubhouse and claimed his daughter Coi Leray collaborated with Nicki Minaj, who publicly dismissed the rumor.

Nicki Minaj denied working with Coi Leray after Benzino boasted about the two’s supposed collaboration on Clubhouse. Benzino said the song would appear on his daughter’s album, which is expected to drop in March.

“She’s got the song with Nicki Minaj that’s gonna be coming out that’s gonna be crazy,” he said on Clubhouse.

Benzino’s words quickly spread on social media, prompting Nicki Minaj to address the situation. She insisted no collaboration was on the way in an Instagram Stories post.

“I don’t have a collab coming with anyone,” she wrote. “Onika mode. Love you.”

Nicki Minaj shares that she doesn’t have a collab coming with anyone after speculation surfaced of her and Coi Leray collabing. pic.twitter.com/rfESRh0h4j — Shes Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) February 21, 2022

Coi Leray also commented on Benzino’s blunder. During an Instagram Live session, she revealed she spoke to her father about his Clubhouse remarks.

“I love him to death, but he just p##### me off,” she said.

After causing confusion, Benzino issued a public apology via Twitter. He directed it at Nicki Minaj, his daughter and “everyone involved.”

“I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved, I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone,” he wrote. “I know better, it’s a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again. Smh.”