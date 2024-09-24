Nicki Minaj & Eve Share Heartfelt Exchange After Eve’s Candid Confession About Insecurities 

Nicki Minaj and Eve are sharing their mutual appreciation after the Ruff Ryders rapper admitted she once felt so insecure about Nicki Minaj that she went into therapy.

Eve made the revelation during her press tour for her new memoir Who’s That Girl?, explaining that she had to mentally prepare for filming with Minaj on Barbershop: The Next Cut in 2016.

Nicki Minaj Shows Love to Eve

Nicki Minaj seemingly caught wind of the interview and took to social media to give Eve her flowers in a glowing tribute post. She praised her for being a trendsetter and for candidly sharing her vulnerabilities.

“Dear Eve, The various things you’ve shared recently, are groundbreaking (in my opinion) for so many reasons,” she began. “First, thank you. The level of grace; the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness, fulfillment, & mastery of self. Self reflection @ its height. I always say that I think accountability is the sexiest trait a person can have. I was one of the kids in NY watching Ruff Ryderz on TV.”

Minaj recalled, “You took the game by storm, that there were some ppl who couldn’t hide their insecurities. Even tho it’s swept under the rug now, I remember that you handled it with grace but ALSO a big sprinkle of unapologetic TALENT & charisma. You soared & soared. Classic music w/the illest team, to the BIG SCREEN.”

The NYC hitmaker also reflected on her own nerves before shooting the movie and admitted she believed Eve disliked after their first day on set. She also thanked Eve for “not do to me what was done to you.”

“You looked like a pro & I admired that so much,” she explained. “Women feel so much pressure to compete & it’s a shame b/c we usually have so much in common & could rlly benefit from one another just as human beings.”

Minaj added, “I KNEW that YOU could tell deep down inside that I really liked YOU. So you went easy on me. lol Loved the way the movie turned out.”

Eve responded, thanking Nicki Minaj for the kind words, insisting “the feeling is mutual.”

“Thank you so much for this. I really appreciate it,” she wrote. “I have nothing but respect and am so proud to have seen you grow from strength to strength over the years as an artist, mom and always stayed true to yourself, lord knows it’s not easy for us ya’ll.”