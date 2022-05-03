Nicki Minaj Explains Wardrobe Malfunction At Met Gala

Hip Hop superstar Nicki Minaj was among the celebrities to make an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday. Unfortunately, the native New Yorker nearly had a really embarrassing moment on the red carpet.

While showcasing her Ricardo Tisci-designed dress outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Nicki Minaj repeatedly had to pose with her arms across her chest. Apparently, her Burberry gown did not fit properly.

“The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out. Because they made my cup size a little small,” Minaj told Vogue‘s on-site, live stream correspondent La La Anthony.

The 39-year-old “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper added, “Enjoy these t###### because y’all ain’t gonna ever see them again. I told everybody that.”

Nicki Minaj Said She Missed The 2021 Met Gala Due To COVID-19 Policies

This year marked the return of Nicki Minaj to the Met Gala. She supposedly missed last year’s event because the organizers required proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the building.

Nicki Minaj ignited an international media firestorm while trying to explain her refusal to get vaccinated for the 2021 Met Gala. Government officials from the United States and Trinidad and Tobago had to debunk Minaj’s unfounded warnings about alleged vaccination side effects.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️,” tweeted Nicki Minaj in September 2021.

She also added, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

