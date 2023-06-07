Nicki Minaj Faces Lawsuit For Allegedly Damaging Bling, Lawyer Says It’s A Publicity Stunt 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is being pursued by a West Hollywood jeweler who lent the rapper some bling via her stylist who is also named in the suit.

Nicki Minaj is facing legal action brought by a jeweler who claims the rapper refused to pay for damage to some pieces she borrowed.

A West Hollywood jeweler claims he lent Nicki Minaj some jewelry for an appearance via her stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, according to TMZ. The stylist agreed to return the bling on time and be responsible for any damage to the items while in his possession.

However, the jeweler claims the items were not returned on time, and when he did get his goods back, there was some noticeable damage. He claims two of the 66 borrowed items came back with defects, a pair of earrings and a leaf ring.

A source from Nicki Minaj’s camp denied the claims, insisting the pieces were sent back on time. Furthermore, the source argues the store had the items for some time before complaining about a missing stone.

Nonetheless, Roseark Jewelers invoiced Nicki’s stylist for the damage, to the tune of $26,239.50 plus interest. However, despite repeated attempts to collect a payment, the store says the debt remains unpaid, and now they’re pursuing Nicki Minaj and the stylist for the money in court.

However, the rapper’s legal team denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the lawsuit as a publicity stunt.

“We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki. This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously,” Nicki’s attorney, Jordan Siev, explained to TMZ.

Meanwhile, in other Nicki Minaj news, “OMGNICKI” was still trending on Twitter a day after the NYC icon announced a release date for her long-awaited fifth studio album.